Dozens of residents show up for Daughters of Faith shoe giveaway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not every day that you get your hands on a pair of free shoes. But that’s exactly what the Daughters of Faith of South Mississippi are giving residents the chance to have Saturday.
People are already parked out in front of the old Virginia college campus on Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi for the shoe giveaway. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., gently used shoes will be passed out to anyone who asks.
Participants say the giveaway helps in so many ways. Shoes can be expensive, especially if you have a big family. Things can add up quickly, but this organization is hoping to help.
The giveaway is free.
