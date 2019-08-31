Dorian still a Category 4 Hurricane; expected to slow and curve north

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Dorian is now a major hurricane in the Atlantic. It is the first major hurricane of the 2019 season. The WLOX Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Florida
- Dorian continues to move northwestward. But, its forward speed has continued to decrease. A slower movement trend is expected over the weekend.
- Dorian is expected to further intensify before a possible U.S. mainland landfall next week.
- According to the cone of uncertainty, landfall could be possible from South Florida to the Carolinas
- If Dorian crosses Florida and goes into the Gulf early next week, it will stay east of Mississippi through at least Wednesday. This will keep Mississippi on Dorian’s western and drier side through at least Wednesday. This will keep any of Dorian’s rain/wind/etc impacts east of Mississippi through at least Wednesday.
You can always see the latest forecast track of any named storm at any time in our free WLOX Weather App, no matter where you are. Here’s how to set your app up to track tropics:
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.