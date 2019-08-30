Sunny Friday, not completely dry weekend, watching Dorian

Sunny and dry weather will continue for Friday with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Gulf moisture returning to the coast this weekend will lead to possible wet weather at times. A few hit-or-miss storms will be possible on Saturday with many rain-free hours. And scattered thunderstorms are expected for Sunday with still several rain-free periods throughout the day. Our pattern looks pretty dry for Labor Day Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week since we’ll be on the western and drier side of Dorian. The WLOX Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. It is expected to approach Florida over the weekend as perhaps a major Category 4 hurricane. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows it is possible Dorian may track into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Even if Dorian gets into the Gulf, all of its impacts, rain/wind/etc, will stay east of Mississippi through at least next Wednesday.