Recreational, commercial fishermen discuss conservation efforts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coastal Conservation Association held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the state of South Mississippi’s marine ecosystem.
The group is a made up of commercial and recreational fishermen with varying levels of experience.The anglers met up with scientists at Gollot’s Fresh Catch seafood restaurant in Biloxi.
Kyle Johnson, president of the Ship Island CCA chapter, said the group plans to help the Gulf Coast Research conduct a study, funded by the Department of Marine Resources, focusing on tagging and observing speckled trout and red drum populations.
“We’ll learn about the movement of these fish, their growth," said marine biologist Jim Franks. “All that data will be used someday for improved management of those species."
The group followed up on the impact of the Bonnet Carré Spillway’s opening. They also discussed working with the DMR to build artificial reefs and replenish depleting ocean environments. Members said the process to bring the reefs to life has slowed down significantly.
“My permits have been languishing now for over a year," said Ralph Humphrey, president of Mississippi Gulf Fishing Banks Inc. “Right now it’s completely up to the National Marine Fishing Service."
Members plan to push forward to ensure Coast marine life gets the boost it needs.
Humphrey believes the sooner permits can be approved, the better.
“The reefs benefit everybody. It’s not helping anybody to not build more reefs," he said.
“You put structure there, then you have little things growing on it, then you have something that little thing, and then it goes on and on and on,” Johnson said. "It’s what makes the ecosystem thrive.”
