Preps underway for annual Labor Day first responders lunch in Jackson County

Preps underway for annual Labor Day first responders lunch in Jackson County
Meet your hosts and cooks for the annual first responders Labor Day luncheon in Jackson County. Chow time is 11AM Monday.
By Taren Reed | August 30, 2019 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 3:44 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are underway for the annual first responders Labor Day lunch in Jackson County. This will be the fifth year for the event.

Organizers Friday were cutting the grass at the location, 4012 Earl Boulevard in Moss Point. This weekend, they’ll begin prepping the ribs, chicken, fried fish, potato salad, baked beans, cake and banana pudding.

Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and is completely free of charge for first responders and members of the community.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.