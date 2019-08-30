Preps underway for annual Labor Day first responders lunch in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are underway for the annual first responders Labor Day lunch in Jackson County. This will be the fifth year for the event.
Organizers Friday were cutting the grass at the location, 4012 Earl Boulevard in Moss Point. This weekend, they’ll begin prepping the ribs, chicken, fried fish, potato salad, baked beans, cake and banana pudding.
Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and is completely free of charge for first responders and members of the community.
