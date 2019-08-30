Picayune man killed during hit-and-run crash in Louisiana

Bobby Allison Jr. was driving a Honda motorcycle in the left-side southbound lane on Interstate 59 at 4:15 p.m. Police say a Dodge truck driven by 19-year-old Kyree Courington of New Orleans was in the right-side lane. According to authorities, Courington crossed over into the left lane, hitting Allison’s motorcycle and causing it to go off the left side of the highway and crash into a cable traffic barrier.