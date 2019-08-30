Original artist co-op sits in downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Art House has been in the charming cottage on Cash Alley in Ocean Springs for 19 years. It is an artist co-op, which means virtually every aspect of the gallery is controlled by a group of artists, and it’s one of the original on the Gulf Coast.
“The beauty of it, mainly is because local artists and artists from the Gulf Coast have come together in a co-op,” said Patt Odom. “That means we’re the ones that sell, produce and run all the financing. We’re in charge of the entire building.”
The Art House has 26 members from the three coastal counties. They pay dues and take turns working at the gallery.
It's a beautiful relationship.
“So many of us have known each other for so long. We paint together and we’re all best friends,” said Susie Ranager.
One of the Art House’s distinguishing features is the hand-painted floors, always a topic of conversation with visitors.
“It’s the first thing they notice and love. The establishing members each took a room, and we painted the floors. We’ve had more comments about our floors than anything,” Odom said.
Painter Sandra Halat is an original member. Like all the artists, she loves the thrill of the creative process.
“It’s kind of like a box of chocolate,” Halat said. “You never know what you’re going to get until you get it finished. You kind of go inside yourself and then you express it on paper or canvas.”
Stop by the Art House in Ocean Springs where variety is the spice of life.
