Miss. Lottery Corporation announces ticket sales date and new vendor

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the anticipated date for sales on instant ticket games to begin no later than Dec. 1 and online drawing games to begin in early 2020.
The corporation also announced it has selected a “world-renowned vendor” to provide two major lottery game services.
According to the MLC, the IGT Global Solutions Corporation will provide a central gaming system that will generate tickets for technological draw games and the printing service for instant scratch-off tickets.
“We are thrilled to have IGT on board with the MLC,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Every lottery relies on vendors to provide their expertise and the necessary infrastructure to provide lottery products to the public. We look forward to partnering with them in our effort as we pursue our mission of raising funds for roads and bridges throughout Mississippi.”
MLC says the new agreement with IGT is a pivotal step to provide instant tickets and online drawing games such as Powerball and Mega Millions.
