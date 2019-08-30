Kiln man to spend rest of his life in prison for abuse of young girl

“Investigator Lilly located a woman in a nearby state that reported and ultimately testified at trial that Pearson had also molested her more than 20 years ago under similar circumstances,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case with ADA Alison Baker. “Prior to trial, Pearson attempted to bribe a witness in the case to prevent her from testifying and ‘settle the case within the family.' However, he was rearrested for the bribery attempt and this evidence was presented against him at trial."