James Carville joins fight to help Mississippi Democrats in November

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you need a little help getting energized, it’s a good strategy to get the Ragin’ Cajun on your side.
“James Carville is not only a genius, a political genius, but he helps bring attention to what we're doing,” said state Rep. David Baria and former U.S. Senate candidate.
Carville, best known as the political strategist who led the campaign for president Bill Clinton, is now getting into Mississippi politics big time.
As guest speaker at the Mississippi Democratic Trust event in Gulfport Thursday night, he helped stoke the fire.
“I think there’s a sense that Mississippi has to invest more in its transportation infrastructure system,” he said. “I think a lot of Mississippi farmers, particularly in the Delta, are not being helped at all by these tariffs, and I think that’s going to be a big issue and a big issue here in Gulfport with the port.”
Carville said the time for the Democrats to make a move is now.
“Obviously, we’re the party of change in Mississippi, and I think people for the first time in a while are ready to listen to that," he said.
As a result, Carville said anything can happen, and it all starts at the top.
“We’ve got a Democratic governor in Louisiana,” he said. “We’ve got a Democratic senator in Alabama. So, who knows? I think people in Mississippi are looking for some change here. I think Jim Hood is going to bring that about, and I think we’re going to do well here. I’m very optimistic."
Baria agreed.
“Part of this is building energy, and we have really good energy this year in the Democratic party, and all of our candidates feel it, and we fielded a great group of candidates that are out there working hard in districts where we can win," he said. “We don’t need Republican super majorities in the House and the Senate as well as a Republican governor. We need balance in our government.”
