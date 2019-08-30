It’s a North Gulfport community reunion and so much more

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It started as a community reunion but has grown into so much more.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., current and former residents of North Gulfport and the old L.C. Jones housing project are invited to gather at the East North Gulfport Park on Florida Avenue for a celebration.
There will be lots of food, activities and entertainment as well as a voter registration drive and speakers to reach out to the youth of the community.
Wayne Graves of North Gulfport-L.C. Jones Reunited said they have been planning the reunion for some time. Then he realized that it could be much more.
“While we’re doing the reunion we might as well go ahead and do some positive things with it too,” Graves said. “So that’s when we came with the voter registration drive and the special guest speaker to reach out to the youth and touch the youth as well as joining the family and friends back together again.”
Ann Ganette Potts is part of the organizing committee.
“It’s not all about a reunion, it’s about love, happiness, bringing people back home so we can all enjoy one another," Potts said. “We wanted to get everyone back together, grab our kids, our senior citizens, and even try to bring our kids back to Christ and churches, you know, coming as a whole.”
Ward 3 Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines is very excited about this event.
“It’s so important. It took seven years to pull this park together, and this is going to be the first festival that we are going to do as a community," she said. “And we want everyone to come, all of God’s people come in love and be in one accord because this is a fabulous day for East North Gulfport Park. This is a fabulous day for North Gulfport.”
The Good Deeds Community Center will also be open for the event to provide an air-conditioned place to eat. Best of all, it is all free.
They are prepared to feed 500 people.
“Food, and food and more food,” Holmes-Hines said. “We are so excited. Please come out tomorrow and support, and bring the kids.”
Bring your chairs, tents and umbrellas as well.
