Gulfport School District to review lunch policy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport mom is outraged after she said her daughter was denied lunch at Bayou View Middle because she didn’t have the money to pay for it.
“The school needs to provide a meal. Period. And that’s just the way I feel," said Samantha Pellegrino.
She said she was furious when her daughter came home from school at Bayou View Middle last week hungry. Her daughter forgot her lunch box on the bus and decided to grab lunch in the cafeteria, thinking she could charge the meal, but she couldn’t.
The district's policy only allows elementary students to charge for lunch.
“So she sat down at the cafeteria table amongst all her peers. She was pretty embarrassed, and I think she was in tears at that point," Pellegrino said.
Pellegrino posted about the incident on Facebook, and within just a few days, it gained nearly 200 reactions and dozens of comments.
It also caught the attention of Gulfport school officials, who said it was a miscommunication.
“We’re going to have ownership of that. It happened, and we’re going to make sure it never happens again," said assistant superintendent Mike Tatum.
Principal Bill Greb said the student wasn’t told about an account funded by donations for students who don’t have lunch money.
“The fact is, if somebody needs a lunch, it’s going to be provided. I paid for two lunches myself for students this year, and there isn’t an adult in this building who wouldn’t reach in their pockets to make sure their student had lunch," Greb said.
“We know things happen. We want to make sure a student is getting fed. Bottom line," said Sarah Crenshaw, the district’s child nutrition director.
Now, the school district is looking into changing the long-standing policy by creating a board of parents, administrators and teachers to review the policy and possibly make it more lenient.
“We’re going to set up a process to look at our old policy and compare it to what we have now. Maybe some things that we missed in our old policy that we can put into our new policy," Tatum said.
Pellegrino said she plans to be part of that group in hopes this never happens again.
“This isn’t just about my daughter. This is about all those kids out there. It should never happen to anybody’s child," Pellegrino said.
The school district also wants to remind families that free and reduced lunches are available. The cut off date to apply is Sept. 18.
Families who received the free and reduced lunches last school year must still reapply.
