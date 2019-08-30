Dorian’s eye now visible. About to get stronger.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. It is expected to approach Florida by next week as perhaps a major Category 4 hurricane.
Any of Dorian’s impacts, rain/wind/etc, are expected to stay east of Mississippi through at least next Wednesday.
- Dorian, a category two hurricane, was located east of the Bahamas on Friday morning.
- Dorian continues to move northwestward. But, its forward speed has continued to decrease. A slower movement trend is expected.
- Dorian is expected to become a major, category three, hurricane by Friday evening. And further intensification is expected before a possible U.S. mainland landfall next week.
- A Florida Keys landfall, a Florida Peninsula landfall, and a Georgia landfall are all still possible according to the latest National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone of Uncertainty.
- If Dorian stays out of the Gulf, then that’s great for Mississippi.
- If Dorian crosses Florida and goes into the Gulf early next week, it will stay east of Mississippi through at least Wednesday. This will keep Mississippi on Dorian’s western and drier side through at least Wednesday. This will keep any of Dorian’s rain/wind/etc impacts east of Mississippi through at least Wednesday.
- Beyond Wednesday, for now there is a bit too much uncertainty to know what Mississippi’s weather conditions w
- ill be since it will depend on if Dorian gets in the Gulf and if it moves far enough west to be close to us to affect us. Stay tuned for updates.
- A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas.
While there are no impacts forecast for Mississippi at this time, here are the hazards to land from Dorian according to NHC:
WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible in the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Saturday night or Sunday morning.
STORM SURGE: A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds in the northwestern Bahamas. Near the coast,the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.
EXTREME RAINFALL which may lead to life-threatening flash flooding: Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations this weekend into the middle of next week: Northwestern Bahamas and coastal sections of the Southeast United States: 6 to 12 inches, isolated 18 inches. Central Bahamas: 1 to 2 inches, isolated 4 inches.
SURF: Swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas, the Florida east coast, and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
