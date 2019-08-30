Dorian to slow down over weekend, expected to curve north

GFS and Euro Model runs 8.30.19. The European is picking up on the steering currents weakening enough for Dorian to stall just off the coast of Florida then stall long enough for a front to send it north. This is just one model run and one possible scenario. We will see if the trend continues. Meanwhile, the GFS has Dorian slowly moving ashore in Florida then curving north. Posted 3:30 PM 8.30.19