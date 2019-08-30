Dorian to slow down over weekend, expected to curve north

Expected to remain a major hurricane

4 PM NHC Dorian Advisory 8.30.19
By Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham, Eric Jeansonne, and Carrie Duncan | August 23, 2019 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 4:29 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Dorian is now a major hurricane in the Atlantic. It is the first major hurricane of the 2019 season. The WLOX Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Florida

HURRICANE DORIAN

  • Dorian continues to move northwestward. But, its forward speed has continued to decrease. A slower movement trend is expected over the weekend.
  • Dorian is expected to further intensify before a possible U.S. mainland landfall next week.
  • According to the cone of uncertainty, landfall could be possible from the Florida Keys to Southern Georgia.
  • If Dorian crosses Florida and goes into the Gulf early next week, it will stay east of Mississippi through at least Wednesday. This will keep Mississippi on Dorian’s western and drier side through at least Wednesday. This will keep any of Dorian’s rain/wind/etc impacts east of Mississippi through at least Wednesday.
GFS and Euro Model runs 8.30.19

GFS and Euro Model runs 8.30.19. The European is picking up on the steering currents weakening enough for Dorian to stall just off the coast of Florida then stall long enough for a front to send it north. This is just one model run and one possible scenario. We will see if the trend continues. Meanwhile, the GFS has Dorian slowly moving ashore in Florida then curving north. Posted 3:30 PM 8.30.19

Posted by Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne on Friday, August 30, 2019

You can always see the latest forecast track of any named storm at any time in our free WLOX Weather App, no matter where you are. Here’s how to set your app up to track tropics:

How to track tropics anytime anywhere with the WLOX Weather App

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.