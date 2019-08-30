Dorian to become a major hurricane today

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. It is expected to approach Florida over the weekend as perhaps a major Category 4 hurricane.
Any of Dorian’s impacts, rain/wind/etc, are expected to stay east of Mississippi through at least next Wednesday.
- Dorian, a category two hurricane, was located east of the Bahamas early Friday morning.
- Dorian continues to move northwestward. But, its forward speed has decreased by 1 mph. A slow movement trend is expected.
- Dorian is expected to become a major, category three, hurricane today. And further intensification is expected before a possible U.S. mainland landfall next week.
- A Florida Keys landfall, a Florida Peninsula landfall, and a Georgia landfall are all still possible according to the latest National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone of Uncertainty.
- If Dorian stays out of the Gulf, then that’s great for Mississippi.
- If Dorian crosses Florida and goes into the Gulf early next week, it will stay east of Mississippi through at least Wednesday. This will keep Mississippi on Dorian’s western and drier side through at least Wednesday. This will keep any of Dorian’s rain/wind/etc impacts east of Mississippi through at least Wednesday.
- Beyond Wednesday, for now there is a bit too much uncertainty to know what Mississippi’s weather conditions will be since it will depend on if Dorian gets in the Gulf and if it moves far enough west to be close to us to affect us. Stay tuned for updates.
- A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas.
