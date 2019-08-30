DMR hoping to prevent tragedy with boating safety classes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While the number of boating fatalities are decreasing nationwide, they are actually going up in Mississippi.
That is according to 2018 statistics recently released by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Everyone agrees that even one death is too many, and that’s why boating safety classes like the ones taught by the Department of Marine Resources are so important, especially for the Labor Day holiday.
The Department of Marine Resources offers boat safety courses throughout the year that go in depth about aids to navigation, safety equipment, float plans and much more.
“Nationally, statistics show that in 74% of the accidents that occur, there was no formal boating education,” said Capt. Patrick Levine, the boat and water safety director at DMR. “So, it’s important. Make sure you get out there, get educated, know the rules of the road, know your vessel before you get out on the water.”
While the number of deaths in boat accidents grew in Mississippi in 2018, Levine said none of the 11 deaths recorded happened south of Interstate 10.
Law mandates people born after June 30, 1980, take the course, but Levine suggests everyone do it.
Kayaker Brent Futrell is a new power boat owner, and he’s taking it slow.
“I have yet to go out solo,” he said. “So, I always have somebody that knows more than I do, which is everybody.”
Before he does that, he wants to be as prepared as possible.
“And I feel safety is really pretty vital,” Futrell added. “You know, I mean, wearing your life preserver, knowing channel marker, knowing who to yield to and when, and making sure everybody on your boat is safe.”
Student Lisa Authement knows all too well the feeling of being helpless.
“I was in an experience where we had an accident where the captain of the boat was thrown off,” she said. “And during that accident, it really did scare me to not know how to drive a boat myself and what were the precautions to take to follow through with making sure keeping everyone safe.”
Getting back on the boat was important.
“There was a little bit of hesitation,” Authement said. “But living in the South is such a huge perk that I want to make sure that I get back as soon as possible, so this was really beneficial.”
For more information on boating safety courses, check out the DMR website.
