Clergy sex abuse support group calls for investigation into Mississippi settlements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Catholic sex abuse survivors are calling on federal authorities to investigate the allegations of three black Mississippi men. They all claim they were molested by Franciscan friars during the 1990s.
Three men have said they were sexually abused by priests while they were elementary school students at St. Francis of Assisi School in Greenwood. One reported it in 1998. Two others came forward last year. Another clergy abuse survivor and Mississippi leader of a support group called SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, says there are probably others.
“I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years and I’ve worked with a lot of survivors and I’ve never seen anybody treated like this by the church,” said Mark Belenchia, SNAP Mississippi leader.
A recent Associated Press investigation reveals the two latest cases were settled with the Franciscan Friars for $15,000 each, which is much less than the hundreds of thousands in similar cases. But the men were also forced to sign non-disclosure agreements.
“It’s a whole other set of trauma for these men," said Belenchia. "It puts them in a low place and this victim assistance coordinator right here in this diocese set in on that negotiation and that’s a travesty.”
SNAP is now calling on Jackson’s Catholic bishop to remove a staff person who reportedly helped those victims with the settlements that included the gag order.
“Anger is an emotional expression of protest," added Belenchia. "So we will continue to be angry and we’re not going to be pushed to the side. We’re tired of it.”
The Diocese of Jackson maintains in a statement that the victim assistance coordinator was present and only there for emotional support during their meeting with the Wisconsin-based group of Franciscan Friars.
