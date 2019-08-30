Children’s bath toy recalled due to laceration, choking hazard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some children’s bath toys are being recalled due to possible laceration and choking hazards.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys. The toys can break, creating a sharp point, which can pose a laceration and choking hazard to small children. About 6,200 of the toys were sold.
The toys are plastic with a big circle in the middle with an engraved smiley face attached to six smaller circles. The toys can connect to one another. They were sold in sets of six in red, orange, yellow, navy blue, and green. The toys were also sold as a gift set, which includes four sets of toys.
The toys were sold at buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box, and other specialty stores across the country, as well as online on amazon.com and ubbiworld.com from January to August of 2019 for around $8.
Those who bought the toys should contact the maker, Pearhead, at 718-422-0592 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect a full refund or different toy. Consumers can also email service@ubbiworld.com or click here for more details.
No injuries have been reported at this time, the commission says.
