Artists, businesses gear up for Ocean Springs Art Walk

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Artists and businesses in Ocean Springs are gearing up for the 28th annual Art Walk scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.
More than 40 vendors are participating, and they’re hoping you stop by. The event will be along Washington Avenue and Government Street.
Businesses have partnered with local artists for Art Walk. You’ll find everything from drift wood, kettle corn, candles, and live music to coffee and barbecue.
“We are so excited. This will actually be our first art walk that we have our brick and mortar, so we are thrilled to serve all the caffeine, have the artist featured out front,” said Bright Eyed Brew Co. owner Katherine Reaux. “So we are going to have Coastal City Goods, which is an apparel company that’s just starting. They are so talented. They’re going to have lots of fun new colored apparel and glassware. And we are going to have Kathy Stringer Art here, and she has beautiful watercolor coastal themed art.”
Art Walk is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in downtown Ocean Springs. Click here for a list of vendors participating.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.