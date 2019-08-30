Artists, businesses gear up for Ocean Springs Art Walk

“We are so excited. This will actually be our first art walk that we have our brick and mortar, so we are thrilled to serve all the caffeine, have the artist featured out front,” said Bright Eyed Brew Co. owner Katherine Reaux. “So we are going to have Coastal City Goods, which is an apparel company that’s just starting. They are so talented. They’re going to have lots of fun new colored apparel and glassware. And we are going to have Kathy Stringer Art here, and she has beautiful watercolor coastal themed art.”