Alligator hunting season opens Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Are you a fan of alligator hunting? The 2019 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season officially opens in Mississippi Friday at noon.
The season will open for ten days and will close at noon on Monday, September 9th.
A total of 960 permits in seven hunting zones across the state were offered in two random drawings. This is the 15th year of public waterway alligator hunting in the state and wildlife officials say they expect high participation.
“Mississippi has experienced above average rainfall which provides favorable navigation conditions in most river systems,” MDWFP Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt said. “Access to boat ramps may be restricted along the Mississippi River and the South Delta due to recent record flooding. MDWFP staff members are working with and assisting county partners to clear access to those impacted boat ramps.”
All persons, 16 years of age or older, who are in a vessel with, or assisting a permit holder, must possess a Lifetime Hunting License or an Alligator Hunting License and a valid prerequisite hunting license, which includes the following: a Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, or Disabled Exempt License.
Licenses are available online at or at any point of sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold, or by calling 1-800-5GO-HUNT.
For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, click here at or call 601-432-2199.
