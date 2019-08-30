Alleged gang convention still going strong in Hattiesburg

According to law enforcement, the Gangster Disciples have had a strong presence in Hattiesburg for many years, and according to the 2017 Gang Threat Assessment put out by the Fusion Center, the Gangster Disciples and their sets had the most convictions in Forrest County for the year before. No current numbers are yet available as the next Gang Threat Assessment is in the works for 2020. Statewide, they are the gang with the most documented members, and were founded by Larry Hoover, who was born in Jackson. He is now in federal prison in Colorado.