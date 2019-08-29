Waveland celebrates opening of new town green and bark park

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Waveland hosted two ribbon cutting ceremonies in one day to officially open its new dog park and town green.
The dog park sits on what used to be an old t-ball field in Elwood Park. People brought their four-legged friends along to enjoy the project, which was made possible by a nearly $15,000 grant.
“You know those are big expenses and it would have been tough on the city without the grants,” said Mayor Mike Smith. “It’s been open about a month, we’ve done a soft opening, just to kind of test it, see what people thought about it."
The town green is on Coleman Avenue between the public library and the Hurricane Katrina museum. City Clerk Mickey Lagasse noted it was once a hub for first responders after Katrina hit the Coast in 2005. It remained unused since then, so the city had a vision of turning parking lot into something that could be an asset to everyone.
“The mayor felt like we just needed somewhere to just hang out and have a good time," said Lagasse.
The town green was built using mostly city funds, aside from donations from businesses like Lowes and Hubbard’s Hardware.
“We scrimped in areas that we had a little extra here and there, we used city resources when we could, we recycled the rock that was here," Legasse said. “What we’re hoping is to have a little area where people can have weddings or parties.”
Residents offered suggestions on how the city can further develop the fresh space.
”I’d just like to maybe see more seating area, so when people are out here they have cover," said resident Clarence Harris. “I would hope that it brings people down to just sit down and work on their laptops and just enjoy the scenery.”
City leaders are looking forward to getting the space ready for its Christmas events.
“We’ve got a big order for Christmas lights coming in, we’re going to have our tree lighting, we’re going to have Santa under the gazebo," said Legasse.
Mayor Smith hopes that when residents want a fun place to spend their day, they see more options within the city.
“It’s the little things that I think we’re doing in our communities, along with the big things, that are bringing people here and just making them happy while they’re here," said Smith.
Mayor Smith says the town green was developed through city funds, local businesses, and the work of dedicated volunteers.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.