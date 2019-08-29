Stores prepare for Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday

The Mississippi Second Amendment Tax Free Holiday includes guns and a whole lot more.
By Mike Lacy | August 29, 2019 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 3:52 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A big weekend is in store for hunters.

Starting Friday, customers can save during Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday.

Retailers, including Academy Sports & Outdoors in Gulfport, are getting ready for customers hoping to get a bargain on firearms and much more.

Other items include archery equipment, which has become a big seller this year, and a large selection of accessories to make the trip more comfortable and more successful.

For the retailers, this event has been a big boost to their sales and customer relations.

“We have a lot of outdoor enthusiasts down here in South Mississippi, and this is a great time for them to get a lot of great savings,” said Mark Green, director of Academy Sports & Outdoors in Gulfport. “And, obviously, dove season opens up this Sunday, which is perfect timing.”

The tax holiday goes through Sunday.

