Stores prepare for Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A big weekend is in store for hunters.
Starting Friday, customers can save during Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday.
Retailers, including Academy Sports & Outdoors in Gulfport, are getting ready for customers hoping to get a bargain on firearms and much more.
Other items include archery equipment, which has become a big seller this year, and a large selection of accessories to make the trip more comfortable and more successful.
For the retailers, this event has been a big boost to their sales and customer relations.
“We have a lot of outdoor enthusiasts down here in South Mississippi, and this is a great time for them to get a lot of great savings,” said Mark Green, director of Academy Sports & Outdoors in Gulfport. “And, obviously, dove season opens up this Sunday, which is perfect timing.”
The tax holiday goes through Sunday.
