Second Air Force welcomes new commander

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base hosted a change of command ceremony Thursday.
“It has been the privilege of my life to stand next to you in formation and defend this nation. I will miss you,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy Leahy.
The outgoing commanding officer is hanging up the uniform after serving more than three decades in the Air Force, two of those years leading Second Air Force.
Thursday, he passed the torch to the new commander of Second Air Force, Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos.
“Sir, I assume command," she said.
Tollus brings 28 years of military leadership experience to Second Air Force, which provides training in more than 390 Air Force specialties, graduating around 150,000 students a year.
Prior to this assignment, she served as the director of security forces and the deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection at the Air Force Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
She's excited about her new home.
“We’re really excited about being on the Gulf Coast and being able to experience Mississippi," Tullos said.
She has that same excitement about the opportunity to command Second Air Force.
“I’m most excited about getting out into the units and getting to see the airmen train to learn and to get inspired by those instructors who are the best in the world at what they do. I can’t wait to see the specialties and the range of specialties, the diversity across the force and to learn the business of Second Air Force," she said.
The incoming commander stressed the importance of the preparation, saying the battle isn’t won on the battlefield but in training.
“We win it by teaching our airmen the skills that they need so that they’ve won the fight before it even starts. So I think that’s what the biggest reminder is for me when you get up everyday you think, how am I going to make every airman better so that we never send them in to a fair fight,” she said.
Second Air Force includes five training wings, a training group and more than 78 operating locations around the world.
