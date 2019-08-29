Proposed Mobile Bay toll bridge ‘dead’ after 8-to-1 vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - A $2.1 billion project to build a new I-10 bridge over the Mobile Bay is “dead” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey after months of back and forth between supporters and those against the construction.
According to WKRG, Ivey abruptly canceled October’s Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority meeting to discuss the project and toll. Ivey’s move was in response to an 8-to-1 vote late Wednesday afternoon by the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization to withdraw its support of the project, effectively removing the bridge from the area’s transportation plan. The project must be in the plan detailing the region’s transportation priorities to qualify for federal funding.
Public backlash against the project began after Ivey announced that the new bridge would only receive token federal funding and would be paid for through a $6 toll that each vehicle would have to pay every time it crossed the bridge. People who frequently travel over the Bay would also have the option of purchasing unlimited monthly passes for $90 each month.
People who live in the Mobile area expressed major concerns about the proposed tolls - which were proposed to be up to $6 each way.
Ivey issued a statement after the bridge's plan was voted down saying: "There is no pathway forward, and this project is dead."
Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood said if the bridge requires tolls then it's clear that the residents of coastal Alabama choose no bridge.
Due to congestion in the George Wallace Tunnel and on the I-10 Bayway, WKRG reports that engineers and politicians have been studying for the last two decades the need for a new bridge over the Mobile River.
