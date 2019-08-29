M&M Bank celebrates Gautier grand opening

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens celebrated the grand opening of Merchants and Marine Bank in Gautier with a ribbon-cutting Thursday.
M&M Bank was the very first bank to open in Gautier, and Thursday, they honored that history with a brand new branch. It took about a year to build the bank along Highway 90.
The building style is inspired by the main office in Pascagoula, which is in true New Orleans style.
The bank also has a meeting room inside visitors can rent free of charge.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.