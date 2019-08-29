Housing and Urban Development selects Open Doors Coalition for $2 million grant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program is a HUD program that received a total of $75 million, up from the $43 million from last year, to critically invest in the future of youth across the nation.
HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson said that Open Doors was selected because of its clear objectives and notoriety among the local homeless community.
“We talked with many of the youth, who had been homeless themselves, and they recognized this as a very good program," Carson said. “Objectives are to help people become self-sufficient. You know, we’re not interested in just putting people under a roof and delaying further homelessness, but we want to use wrap around services and relationships, educational opportunities and training to get people in a position so that they can become major contributors to our society."
The program overall, Carson said, is very important because the number of unsheltered youth is growing in the country, a time in a person’s life when a foundation is most vital.
“You know, youth homelessness is a significant problem and the point-in-time count last year was 36,361, or 51%, were unsheltered," Carson said. “At the time of your late childhood, early adulthood, this is a time when you really need a foundation. You really need a place that you can call home, and that’s the reason that we’re doing this, recognizing fully that our most precious resource are our people."
Open Doors Executive Director and CEO Mary Simons is excited for the opportunity.
“Open Doors Coalition is excited to work with its community partners and the Youth and Young Adult Action Board to create housing options and community based services that will provide stability for youth and young adults who are experiencing homelessness or are unsafe or unstably housed in the Mississippi Gulf Coast region," Simons said.
