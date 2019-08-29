Georgia man arrested in Gulfport faces life in prison for drug trafficking

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Georgia man who came to Gulfport to sell heroin faces life in prison after pleading guilty this week.
Eric Estudillo-Carrazco, 28, of Norcross, Georgia, was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.
Prosecutors said in November 2018, Estudillo-Carrazco and two co-defendants arrived in Gulfport to sell drugs to a confidential informant. They claimed to have ten kilograms of heroin hidden in a compartment of their vehicle. All three were arrested shortly thereafter.
When authorities tested the confiscated substance, it was found to contain nine kilograms of heroin and one kilogram of fentanyl. Prosecutors say that amount of fentanyl is enough to kill half a million people.
Estudillo-Carrazco will be sentenced by Judge Ozerden on November 27, 2019, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
His co-defendant, Pablo Vega-Ontanon, also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on September 23. He faces the same maximum sentence and fines.
A third co-defendant, Eder Ortega-Cassarubias, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June to 127 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie.
