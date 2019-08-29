East Biloxi roads getting first layer of asphalt

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For years now, people in East Biloxi have driven through muddy potholes and lived under a thin layer of dust. The city of Biloxi says there are only six dirt roads left on the east side of the city.
Oscar Renda, the construction company working on this project for years now, are finally beginning to see the light at the end of a very long tunnel. While that is very good news some say the damage is already done for people that do business in this part of the city.
Junie Creel, sales manager of Seven C’s Marine said his sales haven’t been what they hoped for.
“This past year they have dropped off some because of that. Like I say, some people don’t even want to travel down the roads how the roads have been this year," Creel said. "It’s hard to keep boats clean. You wash them and two hours later, they’re full of dust. It’s the same inside of here. Everything gets dusty inside of here because the roads out there has been, for the longest, like this,” Creel said.
Seven C’s Marine has even had to eliminate some inventory.
“Pontoon boats with all the seats, they’re hard to keep. You can’t even stock them because they get so dirty with the dust and all from the roads and all that itself. We had to discontinue them until the roads get fixed," Creel told WLOX.
Seven C’s isn’t the only business that’s taken a hit due to the dirt roads. David Schroeder owns the Triangle Pawn and Gun near Forrest Avenue. He said this isn’t the first time his business has been hit because of road problems.
“It has hurt it some. It’s probably knocked it down to about half, for foot traffic mainly. The regulars find me but foot traffic’s down," Said Schroeder. “Understandable, you know, because the roads are torn up. Back in the 90′s they were gonna make this. Irish Hill was gonna be the main gate, and they went through the process, redid all the roads and never opened the gate,” Schroeder said.
The six dirt roads left in East Biloxi, Parker and Lameuse, which were scheduled to be complete by September 1st, have already received their first layers.
The remaining streets left to be completed by Thanksgiving are Reynoir, Forrest, Benachi and Couevas Street.
