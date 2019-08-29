Dry stretch of days leading into the holiday weekend

Nice weather on the way! Some drier air will move into our area from the north today. Expect sunny skies and no rain in coastal Mississippi for Thursday. Afternoon highs will still warm into the low to mid 90s. Should be pleasantly cooler tonight with overnight low temperatures around 70 on the coast and 60s away from the water. We’ll stay nice and dry Friday and most of Saturday. But, Sunday a front in the Gulf will send us a few scattered showers. Labor Day Monday and Tuesday look generally dry for us. But, beyond Tuesday, we could see increasing rain chances depending on if Dorian gets into the Gulf next week and how far west Dorian goes into the Gulf.