Dorian strengthens to category 2 hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. It is expected to approach Florida over the weekend as perhaps a major Category 4 hurricane. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows it is possible Dorian may track into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. However, most model trends have Dorian turning to the north before moving any further westward.
Model disagreement
The GFS still has a weaker blocking high, which allows Dorian to skirt up the Florida east coast sooner. The European has a stronger blocking high that gives Dorian a more southerly track, then a turn to the north. Models will go back and forth in the coming days and nothing is locked in. While we can not rule Dorian going into the Gulf, the trends today shifting more towards the east.
