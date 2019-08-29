Dorian strengthens to category 2 hurricane

#Dorian update 3 PM 8.29.19. Afternoon runs of the GFS and European models are in. Today's trends show a slower moving Dorian. The GFS still has a weaker blocking high, which allows Dorian to skirt up the Florida east coast sooner. The European has a stronger blocking high that gives Dorian a more southerly track, then a turn to the north. Models will go back and forth in the coming days and nothing is locked in. While we can not rule Dorian going inot the Gulf, the trends today shifting more towards the east.