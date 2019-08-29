Dorian strengthens to category 2 hurricane

The storm is expected to slow down significantly as it approaches Florida

Hurricane Dorian 10 PM NHC Advisory
By Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham, Eric Jeansonne, and Carrie Duncan | August 23, 2019 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated August 29 at 11:29 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. It is expected to approach Florida over the weekend as perhaps a major Category 4 hurricane. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows it is possible Dorian may track into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. However, most model trends have Dorian turning to the north before moving any further westward.

Model disagreement

The GFS still has a weaker blocking high, which allows Dorian to skirt up the Florida east coast sooner. The European has a stronger blocking high that gives Dorian a more southerly track, then a turn to the north. Models will go back and forth in the coming days and nothing is locked in. While we can not rule Dorian going into the Gulf, the trends today shifting more towards the east.

