Dorian expected to slow down as it nears Florida this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, activity is picking up as we near the peak of hurricane season in less than two weeks. There are no immediate threats to South Mississippi at this time. Since Erin off the east U.S. coast has become post-tropical and is not expected to impact the Gulf, we are focusing our full attention on Dorian. While Dorian is no immediate threat to Mississippi, we are watching closely.
- Dorian remains a category one hurricane on Thursday morning, located north of Puerto Rico.
- It continues moving northwestward as it approaches the Bahamas.
- Dorian is forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches Florida around Labor Day Monday. The latest cone of uncertainty from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) includes portions of Georgia and the entire Florida Peninsula
- Dorian will bring no impacts to Mississippi through Tuesday.
- It is possible that Dorian could enter the Gulf early next week. If this happens, we may see increasing rain chances after Tuesday of next week in Mississippi.
Model disagreement
The GFS still has a weaker blocking high, which allows Dorian to skirt up the Florida east coast sooner. The European has a stronger blocking high that gives Dorian a more southerly track, then a turn to the north. Models will go back and forth in the coming days and nothing is locked in. While we can not rule Dorian going into the Gulf, the trends today shifting more towards the east.
According to NHC, Dorian is expected to produce the following impacts:
RAINFALL accumulations, possibly causing life-threatening flash floods:
- The central Bahamas: 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.
- The northwestern Bahamas and coastal sections of the Southeast United States: 4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.
SURF: Swells around the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should gradually diminish today. Swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
