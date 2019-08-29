Dorian expected to slow down as it nears Florida this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, activity is picking up as we near the peak of hurricane season in less than two weeks. There are no immediate threats to South Mississippi at this time. Since Erin off the east U.S. coast has become post-tropical and is not expected to impact the Gulf, we are focusing our full attention on Dorian. While Dorian is no immediate threat to Mississippi, we are watching closely.