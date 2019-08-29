Construction equipment on order for George County wood pellet plant

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Enviva wood pellet plant is being called the most anticipated economic development project in George County in 30 years.
George County officials say entrance ways for construction trucks have been cleared, as well as water and sewer are complete and ready for crews.
The plant will be on Highway 198 and Evanston Road in Lucedale. That intersection will be transformed into a four-way stop, with a separate entrance for Enviva staff. No date has been set for the groundbreaking, but officials say they’re getting their ducks in a row.
“I can tell you that construction equipment is being stockpiled, surplus and organized right now. The construction trailers have been ordered. They’re almost on their way," said George County Community Development Director Ken Flanagan. "The water tank, water well, the new intersection, the rail, all of those projects will either go out for engineering or out for construction September, October of this year.”
The plant in George County is expected to employ 90 full time workers and another 300 people will be hired for jobs related to construction. It’s a $150 million project.
Enviva will also build a distribution plant over at the Port of Pascagoula.
Enviva is the largest producer of wood pellets in the world. Crews in George County will use pine trees from local farmers to manufacture the pellets.
Enviva currently has three jobs open for area:
