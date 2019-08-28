U.S. News recognizes Gulfport Memorial Hospital as Best Regional Hospital

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers around the country, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport received recognition as Best Regional Hospital on the Coast, including specialties, procedures and conditions.
Memorial chief of staff and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Walter Surowiec, calls the award a major achievement.
“U.S. News collects data from many patients, 33 million admissions per year and looks at 4,500 medical centers across the country. Through outcome analysis and other factors, they rank those hospitals, and we’re honored and pleased to be recognized as the best on the Coast in Mississippi,” Surowiec said.
In addition to being recognized in the Best Regional Hospital category, Memorial was also named High Performing in several specialties, including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, COPD, knee replacement and heart failure treatment.
Dr. Surowiec says a hospital’s heart failure score is based on multiple data categories, including patient survival, volume and more.
“Factors like how well we keep patients out of heart failure and out of the hospital,” he explained.
He says the national recognition is not only an honor for the physicians, nurses and staff, but it should also be a boost for business.
“It should be a huge advantage for us, as far as where people decide to go for service. It’s also a huge accomplishment and not an easy task, and we’ve managed to overcome obstacles and get great results,” Dr. Surowiec said.
Memorial’s CEO, Kent Nicaud, says the recognition is a huge honor and one they haven’t received since five years ago.
