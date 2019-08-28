Tourism officials: Hotel revenue losses close to $4.1 million

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The newest numbers are not favorable for the hotel/motel industry from this past summer as a result of the algae bloom in the Mississippi Sound.
And the recent report from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) that water contact warnings will remain in place is sort of like the final nail in the coffin. Hotel occupancy revenue losses in June and July alone are close to $4.1 million for Coastal Mississippi. Tourism professionals say perception is almost as damaging at the algae bloom itself.
“We’re treating this as a crisis,” said Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra. “We’re using all the resources at hand.”
Hotel operators are in a tough spot, with people cancelling their reservations and heading to other destinations because of the water-contact advisories by the MDEQ.
“The perception is horrible,” Segarra said. “And we need to make sure that we change this, and the first thing we need to do is to make sure we do as soon as possible, making all the considerations into safety, but we open the beaches. And MDEQ has to do that as soon as possible.”
Segarra is concerned about the negative image through the media that he said has turned the heads of 76 million potential visitors.
“We need to make sure we communicate this in a different way. Definitely using the words beach closure is not the right way to approach this,” he explained.
Tourism officials also are aware of the devastating losses of up to 70 percent in business for beachfront establishments.
J.J. Pierotich, the owner of Sharkheads, said his business is down 33 percent for the year.
“Every action causes a reaction,” he said. “It certainly devastated the whole state of Mississippi tourism industry for this year. But the water is getting cleaner. We’re looking forward to maybe Cruisin’ the Coast. Things are getting better all the time.”
Visitor Debbie Woodburn of Decatur, Illinois booked her trip to Biloxi in April and wasn’t swayed by the negative publicity.
“As our date got closer, we found out, and we debated back and forth whether to come or not and then finally decided to,” she said. “And we’re so happy that we did. We walked the beach, which was gorgeous. Like, I’m just dying to come back again. I would want to live here.”
Segarra said he will have a more comprehensive economic impact report in mid-September.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.