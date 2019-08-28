Tate Reeves secures Republican nomination for Governor of Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX/AP) - Tate Reeves secured the Republican nomination in the race for Governor of Mississippi Tuesday night. Reeves beat former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.
Reeves is now preparing to face Democrat Jim Hood as well as an independent and a Constitution Party candidate in November.
Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky are the only states electing governors this year. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant was limited to two terms by Mississippi law. Bryant endorsed Reeves.
The 45-year-old Reeves has presided over the Mississippi Senate for two terms as lieutenant governor after two terms as state treasurer. He has campaigned on a record of cutting taxes and opposing Medicaid expansion.
Waller said Mississippi should consider increasing the gasoline tax to pay for improving highways and bridges. He also said Mississippi should seek federal permission to let low-income residents purchase Medicaid coverage.
