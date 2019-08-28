She’s not running for anything, but she has a sign

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead always takes on a festive atmosphere on Election Day with supporters gathered near the voting precinct cheering on their candidates.
On this Election Day, Sandi Seymour-Necaise took it another step further, turning the town circle into her own talk show. She was running around the circle asking people who they thought would win the various races in contention. She was decked out in a sequined, red, white and blue skirt and Patti Willis t-shirt.
Necaise had become something of a local celebrity during the primary when she inserted herself into the House District 95 race with a unique campaign sign.
The sign read: “Sandi Ann Seymour-Necaise, Not running for anything, I just wanted a sign.”
Seymour-Necaise explained, "It was kind of a nasty race at first, so I thought lets just lighten this up. So we started putting them up, Then we started getting laughs, then it kind of united everybody and then they didn’t take things so serious. "
Seymour-Necaise said her main goal is to get people to vote, but she does enjoy the interaction of election day and visiting with her neighbors.
