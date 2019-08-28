Saints player P.J. Williams pleads guilty in drunk driving case

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints cornerback P.J. Williams agreed to a plea deal Tuesday (Aug. 27) in a drunk driving case.
Williams pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, court records show.
He was arrested in January after New Orleans police officers said they spotted him driving onto the shoulder of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. NOPD also said Williams was speeding, driving up to 80 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone.
As part of the deal, Williams must pay a $340 fine.
