Lynn Fitch secures Republican nomination for Attorney General

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX/ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Lynn Fitch wins the Republican nomination for Attorney General for Mississippi. Fitch defeated Andy Taggart in runoff elections Tuesday night.
Fitch will now prepare to face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins.
Because Fitch and Collins are the only two candidates running, Mississippi will elect a woman as Attorney General for the first time.
[RELATED: To see the latest election results, CLICK HERE.]
The current four-term attorney general, Jim Hood, is the Democratic nominee for governor.
Fitch pitched a platform that she’s ready to serve from day one without a learning curve.
Before Fitch was elected treasurer in 2011, she was state Personnel Board director. She has been a state government attorney and has worked in private law practice.
To see the latest election results, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX/ The Associated Press. All rights reserved.