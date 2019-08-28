Hot and humid today... relief expected by Friday

In the tropics, we are closely watching Tropical Storm Dorian. It is bringing strong winds and plenty of rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Now that it won’t have as much interaction with land, it has a better chance of becoming stronger as it moves near the Bahamas. It could become a Category Three hurricane as it nears the U.S. Florida and the Southeast will need to pay close attention to Dorian’s path. However, there is still plenty of uncertainty with its track by the weekend and into next week. It’s still too early to know if it will impact the Gulf Coast. Erin has been downgraded to a tropical depression. It is not expected to impact the U.S.