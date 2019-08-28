Hot and humid today... relief expected by Friday

It’s going to be hot and humid today! Highs will reach the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 105-110. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties through the afternoon. A cold front moving in from the north may help spark a few showers and storms this afternoon. Heavy downpours can’t be ruled out. We’ll drop into the low 70s by Thursday morning.
After the front passes, we’ll be much drier on Thursday and Friday. We can expect a lot of sunshine for both days. High temps will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will be lower. Morning lows by Friday could drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, the humidity will be back this weekend. A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
In the tropics, we are closely watching Tropical Storm Dorian. It is bringing strong winds and plenty of rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Now that it won’t have as much interaction with land, it has a better chance of becoming stronger as it moves near the Bahamas. It could become a Category Three hurricane as it nears the U.S. Florida and the Southeast will need to pay close attention to Dorian’s path. However, there is still plenty of uncertainty with its track by the weekend and into next week. It’s still too early to know if it will impact the Gulf Coast. Erin has been downgraded to a tropical depression. It is not expected to impact the U.S.
