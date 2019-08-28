Fourth phase of Brickyard Bayou drainage project now complete

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s exciting news for those who have been suffering for years from flooding in the Brickyard Bayou area in Gulfport. After months of construction, the fourth phase of the multi-million dollar project to improve drainage is now complete.
The fourth and final phase, funded by a Community Development Block Grant, covers Highway 49 to 30th Avenue. This phase was estimated at $2 million of the overall $5 million project which aims to alleviate flooding in the area.
Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines is pleased with the changes.
“This is almost triple capacity to assist with the flooding in Gulfport. But basically, it was overgrown. The culvert was too small, and it was really wreaking havoc," said Holmes-Hines.
Holmes-Hines says she’s glad to see something being done. She said residents, churches and businesses have been suffering long enough from flooding.
“I know this will make a difference for 25th Avenue businesses. It’ll make a difference, hopefully, for the courthouse, and it’ll make a difference for those businesses that are west of the courthouse. We are trying. There’s other projects that we have to do to connect all of it, but this is a great first step,” she said.
Holmes-Hines said the project will continue west to the Long Beach line. The next phase will be from 30th Avenue to 34th Avenue.
