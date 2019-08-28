2019 fall semester begins at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students are back on campus for a new semester at The University of Southern Mississippi. Wednesday marks the first day of fall classes, and many students are excited about getting back to the books.
We spoke to a couple of students about how they felt to start the new semester at USM.
“Well, this is a big school, and I came from a community college, and it’s kind of big, and I just don’t want to get lost or anything. That’s really the only thing that I’m nervous about,” said junior Tamaria Carter.
“I’m nervous about getting into my main core classes. I’m a biomedical student, so they’re going to be super hard, but all of the professors are great, and I’m really, really excited,” said sophomore Hannah Khan.
WDAM wishes all students the best of luck this semester.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.