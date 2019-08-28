Dorian to approach Florida by Labor Day, possibly as a hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, activity is picking up as we near the peak of hurricane season in just two weeks. Thankfully, there are no immediate threats to South Mississippi at this time. We continue to watch two areas: a system named Dorian moving through the Caribbean Sea as well as Tropical Storm Erin off the U.S. East Coast. Neither of these pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast region for now. But, stay tuned for updates.