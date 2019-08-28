Dorian to approach Florida by Labor Day, possibly as a hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, activity is picking up as we near the peak of hurricane season in just two weeks. Thankfully, there are no immediate threats to South Mississippi at this time. We continue to watch two areas: a system named Dorian moving through the Caribbean Sea as well as Tropical Storm Erin off the U.S. East Coast. Neither of these pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast region for now. But, stay tuned for updates.
- Dorian remains a moderate tropical storm in the east Caribbean Sea as of Wednesday morning.
- It continues moving northwestward as it approaches Puerto Rico.
- Dorian is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches Florida around Labor Day Monday. The latest cone of uncertainty from the National Hurricane Center includes the entire Florida Peninsula.
- Dry air and mountainous terrain along Dorian’s forecast path could help to limit the storm’s intensification.
- Dorian is not an immediate threat to Mississippi at this time. But we’ll be watching as it develops.
- It is possible that Dorian could enter the Gulf early next week. If this happens, we may see increasing rain chances next week in South Mississippi.
- Tropical Storm Erin was located between the Carolinas and Bermuda on Wednesday morning.
- Erin poses no threat to the Gulf and will move northeastward off the east U.S. coast.
