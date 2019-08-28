Dangerous heat possible today. Cold front tonight.

Partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms once again. Highs in low to mid 90s. High humidity levels and hot temperatures will produce heat index readings from 106 to 110 degrees in the shade across portions of coastal Mississippi from 11 am to 6 pm leading to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of water and soak up the air-conditioning. Stay out of the sun. And check up on relatives and neighbors. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. A cold front arriving tonight may bring a few scattered storms today. Then, lower humidity and slightly cooler morning air can be expected for Thursday, Friday, and parts of Saturday. A nearby stalled front could bring a few showers on Sunday. Then, early next week we’ll be watching the tropics as Dorian possibly nears Florida as a hurricane on Labor Day Monday. If Dorian enters the Gulf next week, then we may see increasing rain chances next week in coastal Mississippi.