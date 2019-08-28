CWA Local 3519 participate in nationwide AT&T strike

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of AT&T workers are striking in nine states in the southeast, including in South Mississippi.
Dozens of strikers are carrying signs at AT&T locations, including one we stopped by on Pass Road in Biloxi. The strikers say the telecommunications company isn't bargaining in good faith over a new contract. The workers who have walked off are fighting for better benefits.
Local union President Glenn Posey stressed they are fighting for what they deserve.
“We want to let them know this is not about money. We are fighting for benefits to get people better insurance and the sick days they say we have we want to be able to use those days... we want to be able to use them if you say we have them, give us the opportunity to use them,” Posey said.
AT&T says it disagrees with the union’s claims of bad bargaining practices, but we have gotten word the two sides are once again negotiating.
