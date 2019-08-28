Affidavit ballots will determine winner of District 51 Senate seat

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thirty one votes currently separate two state Senate candidates in Jackson County, leaving the District 51 race up to affidavit ballots.
As of Wednesday morning, candidates Jeremy England and Wayne Lennep were separated by less than three dozen votes. After Tuesday’s primary runoff, England had a total of 3,776 votes with Lennep trailing closely behind with 3,745 votes.
Election officials say there 101 affidavit ballots they are in the process of certifying and hand-counting. That includes a handful of ballots that are being held at the circuit clerk’s office because the voter did not have identification at the polls. Those voters have five days to bring a photo ID to ensure that their ballots are counted.
Whoever wins the District 51 seat will fill the spot left by Michael Watson, who is currently running for Secretary of State.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.