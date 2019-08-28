Affidavit ballots will determine winner of District 51 Senate seat

By Lindsay Knowles | August 28, 2019 at 12:15 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 12:15 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thirty one votes currently separate two state Senate candidates in Jackson County, leaving the District 51 race up to affidavit ballots.

As of Wednesday morning, candidates Jeremy England and Wayne Lennep were separated by less than three dozen votes. After Tuesday’s primary runoff, England had a total of 3,776 votes with Lennep trailing closely behind with 3,745 votes.

Election officials in Jackson County say there are 101 affidavit ballots that have to be counted and certified.
Election officials say there 101 affidavit ballots they are in the process of certifying and hand-counting. That includes a handful of ballots that are being held at the circuit clerk’s office because the voter did not have identification at the polls. Those voters have five days to bring a photo ID to ensure that their ballots are counted.

Whoever wins the District 51 seat will fill the spot left by Michael Watson, who is currently running for Secretary of State.

