Six suspects arrested in $2 million, multi-state Best Buy burglary ring

Authorities say surveillance video shows five suspects burglarizing the Best Buy store in Mobile, Ala. around 2 a.m. on July 31. The group reportedly got away with 53 iPhones worth $52,806 and a security cage belonging to the store. Just under two hours later, police say the Best Buy in D’Iberville was broken into by the same five suspects who stole 20 iPhones valued at $17,730. The complaint says the security cage from the Mobile store was also found at the D’Iberville location.