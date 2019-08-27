Six suspects arrested in $2 million, multi-state Best Buy burglary ring

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas (WLOX) - A total of six suspects have been arrested and charged in a burglary ring authorities believe stretches from Florida to Texas. The men are accused of stealing over $2 million worth of iPhones and Macbooks from several Best Buy stores in multiple states, including a South Mississippi store.
A criminal complaint filed in court Monday says Lynric Strambler and Curtic White were arrested July 31 just hours after allegedly stealing 20 iPhones from the D'Iberville Best Buy.
Authorities say surveillance video shows five suspects burglarizing the Best Buy store in Mobile, Ala. around 2 a.m. on July 31. The group reportedly got away with 53 iPhones worth $52,806 and a security cage belonging to the store. Just under two hours later, police say the Best Buy in D’Iberville was broken into by the same five suspects who stole 20 iPhones valued at $17,730. The complaint says the security cage from the Mobile store was also found at the D’Iberville location.
A few hours later at 8:30 a.m., a police officer in Vidor, Texas, pulled over a vehicle driven by Strambler with White in the passenger seat. The officer said he received varying stories from each man about where they were coming from. That's when he noticed a metal cage in the van that appeared to be holding several boxes of iPhones.
After searching the vehicle with permission, the officer found 20 new iPhones still in their boxes inside the security cage, along with black clothing, three sledgehammers, an ax, and other tools. The officer noted that the sledgehammers had what appeared to be the same grey paint as the cage on the hammer.
The officer said he contacted Best Buy who was able to confirm that the iPhones matched the serial numbers of those stolen from the D’Iberville store just hours before. Additionally, security footage showed the burglars wearing clothing that matched the items found by the officer inside the suspect’s vehicle.
Both men were taken into custody by police. The investigation was then turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation since it involved interstate commerce once the stolen goods were taken across multiple state lines.
Last week, four suspects believed to be tied to the same burglary ring were arrested in Hammond, La., after a traffic stop where the officer found 27 Apple MacBooks valued at $33,849. Those MacBooks were also confirmed by authorities as being stolen from the D’Iberville Best Buy.
Arrested at that time were 33-year-old Pierre Jordan, 33-year-old Boris Johnson, 28-year-old Payton Stevens and 27-year-old Jovan Washington. All four suspects are from Houston. A fifth suspect fled the scene.
Investigators say the suspects are part of a group based out of Houston that has been breaking into multiple Best Buy stores along the I-12/I-10 corridor from Florida to Texas. The group is believed to have stolen more than $2 million in merchandise.
