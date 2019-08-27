Railroad crossing closures on the way to East Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The fatal accident at the Main Street railroad crossing in 2017 forever changed the conversation about railroad crossings in Biloxi.
“The city wanted to create two new crossings. One’s for the Popp’s Ferry extension in West Biloxi and the other one is for the extension of Pine Street to go all the way to Back Bay Boulevard," said Vincent Creel, Biloxi’s Public Affairs Manager. “So, it started as an economic development project and it transformed into a public safety project in a big way whenever we had the tragic bus train collision a couple of years ago.”
Because CSX demanded that three current crossings had to close for every new crossing proposed, city officials had to quickly get to work.
“We had to build an alternate roadway. We had to build a road on side of the railway so that we did not create dead end roads," Creel said. “Public safety vehicles, fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, they can’t go down dead end roads, we don’t want that. So, we built that alternate road that we said we were gonna build over in east Biloxi and it goes right alongside the railway."
Now that Esters Avenue North is complete, two of three crossings are up for closure before the end of the year.
“We’re gonna be closing Nixon in several weeks. After that, we’re gonna close Delauney. Next year, we’re gonna come back, when money’s available, and we’re gonna close Dorries," Creel told WLOX.
While this will seem an inconvenience for some in Biloxi, Councilman Felix Gines said that it’s really about the safety aspect.
“You have to take a little bit of a longer route but, for the most part, the people in the community, they understand the safety reasons," Gines said. “We’ve had a lot of safety issues, especially with Main Street. Working with CSX over the long haul as they do their investigation, engineers came out, I believe that they understand that this is a potential safety matter for the community."
While work is being done to create a safer commute in Biloxi, safety measures, Creel said, are a shared obligation.
“There needs to be personal responsibility on this issue. People need to be aware and beware when they approach a rail crossing, whether it’s here in Biloxi or anywhere," said Creel. “There’s no reason to get hit by a train. You stop and you look and you make sure a train’s not coming... it’s that simple. We’re gonna do everything we can to make them safer, but there needs to be personal responsibility on this issue.”
The final three rail crossings to be closed, with no current timeline, are Querens Avenue, Iroquois Street, and Brown Street.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.