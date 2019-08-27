Polls in primary runoff now open across Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Across the Magnolia State, voters are heading back to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in local and statewide runoff elections. The polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open through 7 p.m.
The biggest race residents throughout the state will be keeping an eye on is the gubernatorial runoff between GOP candidates Tate Reeves and Bill Waller.
Other candidates in the runoff for state positions include:
- Attorney General (R) : Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart
- State Senate District 51 (R): Jeremy England and Gary Wayne Lennep
- State House District 95 (R): Jay McKnight and Patricia Willis
- State House District 114 (R): Kenneth Fountain and Jeffrey Guice
Locally, multiple races are heading to a runoff. Here are a list of the candidates that will appear on local runoff ballots in South Mississippi:
George County
- Coroner (R): Lynn Fairley and DeeAnn Miller
Hancock County
- Circuit Clerk (R): Tammy Garber and KK Ladner Necaise
- Coroner (R): Jim Faulk and Jeff Hair
- Justice Court Judge 2 (R): Jay Lagasse and Brian Necaise
- Justice Court Judge 3 (R): Roger Estopinal, Jr. and Eric Moran
- Constable Place 3 (R): Albert Biehl and Paul Taylor
Harrison County
- Constable District 2 (R): Angel Kibler-Middleton and Ricky Dombrowski
- Justice Court District 5 (R): Nick Patano and Patrick Williams
Jackson County
- Coroner (R): Bruce Lynd, Jr. and Kathleen Seymour-Swetman
Pearl River County
- Supervisor District 4 (R): Farron Moeller and Jason Spence
- North Justice Court Judge (R): Benjamin Breland and Larry Head
Stone County
- Chancery Clerk (R): Tom Smith and Scott Strickland
- Supervisor District 4 (R): Clark Bond and Danny O’Neal
- Supervisor District 5 (R): Dale Bond and Nathan Joel Bond
- Constable West (R): Mike Allen and Louis Simmons
All of the candidates shown on polls throughout South Mississippi are Republicans since there are no runoff elections between any Democratic candidates.
The winners from Tuesday’s runoff will go on to run against the Democratic candidate in the general election on Nov. 3. If there is not a Democratic candidate running in that race, the winner will be decided during Tuesday’s runoff.
To find your polling location or look up other information on voting in Mississippi, visit the Secretary of State’s website. To report issues at the polls, contact the state’s elections hotline by calling 1-800-829-6786.
