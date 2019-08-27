Polling issues reported in three Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As of 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, polling issues have been reported in three Mississippi counties.
In Lafayette County at the Burgess precinct in Oxford, one TSX machine malfunctioned. Nineteen votes were cast on the machine before the problem was reported.
The county then dispatched a technician to the precinct and the tablet was replaced.
In Calhoun County at the Northeast Calhoun precinct in Houlka, a problem was reported on one TSX machine and nine votes were cast before the problem was reported.
A technician was called to the precinct and the machine was found to be working correctly.
At the Vardaman precinct in Vardaman, one TSX machine malfunctioned. Three votes were cast on the machine before the problem was reported.
The county dispatched a technician and the machine was taken out of service.
Each political party’s county executive committee is responsible for providing testing on TSX machines.
At the request of the parties, the Circuit Clerk and the county technician provided accuracy testing for this machine and the machine operated correctly prior to the election.
In Hinds County, several Republican precincts experienced issues with electronic pollbooks. The electronic pollbooks were not consistently displaying voter history.
Therefore, poll workers were instructed to manually check the paper pollbooks to ensure crossover voting did not occur.
